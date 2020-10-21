Ever since the peaceful protest turned bloody yesterday after military men reportedly opened fire on peaceful protestors in Lekki to enforce a curfew. Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media have been asking Ghana's President to comment on the development.

Latest to add his voice is Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese who says "Nigerians are being killed by Nigerians whilst the Nigerian President, Olu Buhari is sitting there and watching. No African leader has come out to condemn it, you know why? They will also do same".

READ ALSO: Beyonce condemns EndSARS brutality and offers means to help protestors

The outspoken rapper added that he has witnessed how the Ghanaian government organized a funeral for George Floyd "and shouted that Black Lives Matter," hence reminding the government that "Nigerian lives matter too".

Hear more from him in the video below.