According to the American singer, she is "heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. This has to be an end to SARS". Beyonce also went on to reveal plans she has advanced to help the protestors.

Her statement shared on her social media pages stated that her team has been working with partners and youth organizations to support the protestors. "We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter," she said.

On her website, Beyonce listed organisations the Feminist Coalition, a group of Nigerian women that have been involved in organising the protest and the Connected Development, as some of the bodies she is partnering with.

Yesterday, military men reportedly opened fire on peaceful protestors in Lekki to enforce a curfew to curb the violence emanating from the protest which is believed to be caused by hoodlums who are hijacking the peaceful protest to destroy State properties.