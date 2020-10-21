Yesterday, military men reportedly opened fire on peaceful protestors in Lekki to enforce a curfew to curb the violence emanating from the protest which is believed to be caused by hoodlums who are hijacking the peaceful protest to destroy State properties.

The shooting by the military men at one of the popular protest grounds, the Lekki Toll Gate, has left people severely wounded with about 7 reportedly losing their lives. Commenting on this, Rihanna said, "I can't bare to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect Nations across our planet".

READ ALSO: Enough of the killings; Shatta Wale mounts pressure on Nigerian gov't to #EndSARS now

The post shared both on her Twitter account and Instagram continued that "It's such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria man".

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj also added her voice by taking to Twitter to say that "Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. Flag of Nigeria #EndSARS".

The Nigeria EndSARS protestors have been protesting for about 12 days now over concerns of police brutality on civilians by the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which have seen some Nigerians shot and killed.

The Nigerian government has since disbanded SARS officially but the protestors insisted it's not enough with 4 more demands which include a call for SARS victims to be compensated, a total reform of the Nigerian police service, an increase of police salaries so as the officers earn enough not extort citizens again.

So far, the likes Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden have all commented on how the protest has turned out to case of brutality. See their tweets below.