For the past days now, Nigerian celebrities and the youth of the West African country have been protesting against police brutality on civilians by the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which have seen some Nigerians shot and killed.

The protest has gone viral with dozens of influential people across the globe supporting the protest. Shatta Wale adding his voice to the protest is calling on the Nigerian government to end SARS now.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I have been following what’s happening to our people in Nigeria and as someone who believes in freedom and justice, the rise of the streets, I will like to say these things must stop Stop sign Police brutality anywhere is a threat to nation-building #StopPoliceBrutality #EndSARS".

The Ghanaian dancehall act later added that he is a person of the street and therefore, he can only support the Nigerian street on this agenda. "Shatta Wale came from the street and I will stand for the street and vulnerable. The ghetto youth also deserves better. Enough of the killings. We must embrace ourselves and support one another. The Police is supposed to protect life but not to take life #StopPoliceBrutality," he tweeted.