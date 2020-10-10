The Nigerian youth, celebrities and other concerned citizens of the West African country have been protesting against police brutality on civilians by the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which have seen some Nigerians shot and killed.

The viral online protest which is resulting to protests in the streets of Nigeria has attracted global attention with even American rappers like Chance The Rapper among others adding their voice to call for the police brutality by SARS in Nigeria to be brought to an end.

Ghana's dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has also added his voice to the protest. According to the 'Run Go' singer, the happenings of brutality in Nigerian and other parts of Africa is giving the continent a bad name.

Sharing a photo of himself in a Nigerian Jersey with another photo of Davido in Ghanaian jersey, he wrote "The Police They Say is Your Friend. Mandated To Enforce The Law so there's Peace Love And Unity. Now To Have the Police Do Otherwise should be condemned. This is happening in so many other countries in Africa to have it get to this level in Nigeria is a bad Look for AFRICA".

See his tweet below.