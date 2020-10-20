According to social media accounts by way of videos and photos, military men deployed to enforce a curfew in Lagos, opened fire to disperse the protestors at the Lekki Toll Gate and that has resulted in bloody chaos.

Footages from the chaos is fast spreading on social media with online observers worried over the fear of lives that are at risk as unconfirmed reports say about 7 people have already been killed.

Reacting to the breaking news, Ghanaian celebrities like Nana Aba Anamoah, Berla Mundi, Sandra Ankobiah, Lydia Forson have joined Ghanaians to call on H.E Nana Addo to diplomatically interfere in the happenings in Nigeria as the ECOWAS Chairman.

