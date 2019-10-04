According to him, life has been unbearable in recent years, adding that he made very little money from his acting career.

Speaking on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’ show, Kohwe said, after many years of acting, he can’t even afford a car tyre.

“I cannot even boast of a car tyre despite my years of service with the Foreign Affairs Ministry as well as the film industry,” he revealed.

He further stated that began acting because he had passion for the job and not necessarily because of its gains.

The 75-year-old, however, disclosed that he managed to build a house from the little he got with the help of his wife.

“Filming is something I do with passion, I don’t regret acting because I would have been dead by now as a result of sorrow and depression,” he added.

Watch the video of the interview below: