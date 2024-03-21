Afua Asantewaa announces international 'Thank You' tour after failed GWR attempt

“I have a tall list of countries I am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. It’s time to say thank you, beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada,” she posted.

She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes at the Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023 in an attempt to beat the current world record of 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

However, last month, the Guinness World Record announced Afua’s unsuccessful attempt to break the current record for the longest singing by an individual, an attempt she made in December 2023.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Pulse Ghana

