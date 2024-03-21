ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afua Asantewaa announces international 'Thank You' tour after failed GWR attempt

Dorcas Agambila

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who recently attempted a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has announced that she will be embarking on a 'Thank You tour' to express gratitude to the supporters.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Taking to her Twitter account on March 19, Afua Asantewaa announced she would be going on a tour to show gratitude to her fans in Canada.

Recommended articles

“I have a tall list of countries I am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. It’s time to say thank you, beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada,” she posted.

She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes at the Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023 in an attempt to beat the current world record of 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, last month, the Guinness World Record announced Afua’s unsuccessful attempt to break the current record for the longest singing by an individual, an attempt she made in December 2023.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon
Afua Asantewaa Singathon Afua Asantewaa Singathon Pulse Ghana

She completed her singing marathon at 126 hours and 52 minutes on December 29, 2023, aiming to break the current record by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian who sang for 105 hours in 2012.

But the GWR explained later in February 2024 that Afua Asaantewaa’s attempt failed because of “break timings not being met” which they assert is “a standard rule across all of our [GWR] longest marathon records.”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Asantewaa

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump for the first time; confirms pregnancy rumours