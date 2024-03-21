Taking to her Twitter account on March 19, Afua Asantewaa announced she would be going on a tour to show gratitude to her fans in Canada.
Afua Asantewaa announces international 'Thank You' tour after failed GWR attempt
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who recently attempted a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has announced that she will be embarking on a 'Thank You tour' to express gratitude to the supporters.
“I have a tall list of countries I am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. It’s time to say thank you, beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada,” she posted.
She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes at the Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023 in an attempt to beat the current world record of 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.
However, last month, the Guinness World Record announced Afua’s unsuccessful attempt to break the current record for the longest singing by an individual, an attempt she made in December 2023.
But the GWR explained later in February 2024 that Afua Asaantewaa’s attempt failed because of “break timings not being met” which they assert is “a standard rule across all of our [GWR] longest marathon records.”
