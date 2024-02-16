Afua Asantewaa's hubby talks about his romantic side, says he baths her sometimes

However, after AJ Sarpong persisted, he shared two adorable things he had done for her to show how much he loves and adores her.

One such moment, he said, was pampering her. He said one day, when he was giving Afua Asantewaa her bath, one of their daughters chanced on them in the bathroom and was surprised.

"We do stuff, like I pointed out earlier." Mr Aduonum also said he could not do without his wife, even for a few seconds. He added that wherever she goes, he is there with her. "We were in a room one day. For a few seconds, she stepped out to one of the washrooms for about five minutes. I told her I had missed her."

Buttressing his point about how close they are as a couple, Afua Afua Asantewaa acknowledged that her husband does carry out all of these actions.

She recalled how, prior to the Ghana Institute of Journalism's closure, her husband would arrive and park his car there in anticipation of her arrival.