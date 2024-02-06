ADVERTISEMENT
I don't care if she meets richer men; I know she'll never leave me - Afua's hubby

Dorcas Agambila

Mr. Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, the renowned Ghanaian sing-a-thon world record contender, has dispelled concerns about his wife's loyalty and the longevity of their marriage.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband
Afua Asantewaa and her husband

Many have doubted the longevity of their union, especially now that Afua Asantewaa is basking in her glory and meeting ‘bigger men’.

Others, observing the sharp contrast between their personalities have wondered if Mr. Aduonum’s persona could match up with Afua’s tough personality, particularly now that she has become a public figure.

But, Mr. Kofi Aduonum has kicked against claims that his wife is currently out of his league. He has also allayed fears associated with the likelihood of his wife abandoning their marriage.

“My wife was meeting bigger people before, but nobody knew her. People think she became popular after the Sing-a-thon. No! I can mention names of big people she had met before this competition but there’s no need. If a woman is bad, she is bad. I don’t have any fears,” he stated in an interview.

One can recall that Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum gained attention for actively supporting his wife during her Guinness World Record singing attempt at the Akwaabaa village in December 2023.

The two got married sometime in 2017 and they have 3 children together.

