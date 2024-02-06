Others, observing the sharp contrast between their personalities have wondered if Mr. Aduonum’s persona could match up with Afua’s tough personality, particularly now that she has become a public figure.

But, Mr. Kofi Aduonum has kicked against claims that his wife is currently out of his league. He has also allayed fears associated with the likelihood of his wife abandoning their marriage.

“My wife was meeting bigger people before, but nobody knew her. People think she became popular after the Sing-a-thon. No! I can mention names of big people she had met before this competition but there’s no need. If a woman is bad, she is bad. I don’t have any fears,” he stated in an interview.

One can recall that Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum gained attention for actively supporting his wife during her Guinness World Record singing attempt at the Akwaabaa village in December 2023.