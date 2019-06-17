According to Mr Danso, father of the Ghanaian musician, who was speaking in a Joy News interview for Fathers’ Day, his son, can’t be serious for making such comment.

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, he said “he can’t be serious, I saw it and I said this guy is he normal? You know when you are young and put proper structures in place you are able to make healthy babies”.

Mr Danso also mentioned that he has cautioned Kwesi Arthur, who is also a good cook at home, about the type of women who can be marriage materials. “I always caution them, we have women who are marriage materials, excuse me, and women who are not marriage materials,” he told Mz Gee.

“So when you see those who are marriage materials you can easily identify, you need to watch the way they present themselves, the way they go about things and I have given them some key points ” he added.

The rapper’s eloquent father further emphasized that his son’s comment to marry after age 35 is something he stated likely due to the challenges he witnessed whilst growing up but he, however, thinks his comment is outrageous.

“But I think 35 is just too much, so when you see him, tell him that the Dad said 35 is just too much … 35 was just a strange figure he gave to all of you but I know he’ll settle” he said.

