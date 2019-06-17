In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, which has gone viral, the Ghanaian Counsellor, Lady Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro, during a show on Hitz FM, vehemently rebuked women who are always suspicious of their men and finding ways and means to bust them for cheating.

“If he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come” Dr Charlotte Oduro advised.

However, Simi has not identified any wisdom in the Counsellor’s advice, therefore, she took to social media to describe her in a local Nigerian language, which in translation means “Your head is not correct,”. She also added those cheering her up are “idiots”.

See a screenshot of the singer’s comment below.