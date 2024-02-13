In a new video, she recounted a recent experience with a married man who tried to woo her with attention and sweet talks. The actress's video has sparked a debate about the fidelity of Ghanaian men as fans praised the actress for sticking to her guns.
Are you guys forced? - Ahuofe Patri exposes married man attempting to woo her
Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri, popularly known for her role in the 'Boys Abre' web series with Kalybos, has opened up about her ordeal with married men.
"Married men, are you guys forced to get married? Do they put a gun to your head and you to the altar?" Ahuofe Patri questioned married men as she decried the trend of men seeking relationships outside their marriage.
According to the actress, she realised the motives of her suitor even before he could take things too far. She was happy with her decision to stay away from the suitor.
According to Ahoufe Patri, the man loved-bombed her and kept pressuring her into accepting his proposal.
But her instincts kept telling her to be careful about the man. A few weeks later, she realized he had posted a photo of his wife to celebrate her birthday.
"Unfortunately for him, I am too old for that. I saw right through it," she said in her new video, impressing scores of fans who hailed her for turning her married suitor down.
She then asked why men deceived women about their marital status only to sleep with innocent single ladies.
