AJ Sarpong joins Media General right after shunning Citi FM and TV

"After 5 years of learning, taking risks, thoroughly having fun, and experiencing the gift that is being a true member of the Citi FM and Citi TV family, it's time to say a heartfelt goodbye," AJ wrote.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post shared on her Instagram page, she continued that "from my first week until my last, I have learnt, evolved and grown as a Presenter, Producer, Event Host and Coordinator, Voiceover artist, promotions and all-around Content Producer".

Thanking her Citi Bosses and family, she said "I was blessed to have been offered a diverse range of on-air and off-air opportunities that have helped shape me into the person I am today and I will forever be grateful. I am thankful to the Management of Citi FM and Citi TV for believing in me and trusting me with programs that challenged me to bring more value to our listeners and viewers".

In less than 24 hours after officially announcing her Citi resignation, AJ has also been unveiled as new member of the Media General family. A post cited on TV3's social media pages reads "we are happy to have you join us @ajsarpong. Welcome to Media General".

ADVERTISEMENT