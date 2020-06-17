According to the Ghanaian actor, who can on the lighter note brag as one of the country’s learned broadcasters, he sees social media as a tool fashioned to control the minds of people.

Speaking during an interview on Kantanka TV, the Kumawood actor added that the Queen’s language and the use of social media can be equalled to slavery. “I am not on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or social media because it has been created as a form of slavery,” he stated.

READ ALSO: I have eaten my daughter's poo before - Nana Ama McBrown recounts (Watch)

Speaking Twi, the Real News presenter continued that “the whites are using it to control us because they expect us to speak the English language and use it to communicate, which makes them and their language popular”.

Akrobeto seized the moment to caution and advise his listeners and viewers to be careful of sharing their personal lives across social media because it is not a healthy habit.