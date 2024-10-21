ADVERTISEMENT
Akua Amoakowaa says she regrets getting married early (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has opened up about her personal life and reflections on past decisions.

Akua Amoakowaa
Akua Amoakowaa

In a recent interview, Akua GMB revealed that, if given the chance to change something from her past, she would not have married at the age of 22.

Recommended articles

The former beauty queen shared that she feels she entered into marriage too early, without fully exploring life or discovering herself first.

Akua Amoakowaa
Akua Amoakowaa Pulse Ghana

“So, if I should get the opportunity to change something in my life ten years ago, I think it would have been me not getting married. I sometimes feel I got married too early. I got married at the age of 22. Then, I hadn’t really discovered who I was. I hadn’t explored the world, and I didn’t know me. So, that decision, I think, wasn’t a good one for me.”

The CEO of Jewel Fashion added that while she wouldn’t discourage young women from marrying early, she advised that they should first ensure they truly understand themselves and what marriage entails.

Akua Amoakowaa
Akua Amoakowaa Pulse Ghana

“If the person thinks she knows who she is, she understands what she is getting herself into, she is ready for the task ahead, of course, why not? You can go ahead and get married.”

Akua GMB became the fourth wife of Dr Kweku Oteng, founder of Angel Group of Companies, shortly after winning the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant. The couple was married for nearly eight years before divorcing in 2019. They share three children.

