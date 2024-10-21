Akua Amoakowaa says she regrets getting married early (VIDEO)

The former beauty queen shared that she feels she entered into marriage too early, without fully exploring life or discovering herself first.

“So, if I should get the opportunity to change something in my life ten years ago, I think it would have been me not getting married. I sometimes feel I got married too early. I got married at the age of 22. Then, I hadn’t really discovered who I was. I hadn’t explored the world, and I didn’t know me. So, that decision, I think, wasn’t a good one for me.”

The CEO of Jewel Fashion added that while she wouldn’t discourage young women from marrying early, she advised that they should first ensure they truly understand themselves and what marriage entails.

“If the person thinks she knows who she is, she understands what she is getting herself into, she is ready for the task ahead, of course, why not? You can go ahead and get married.”

Akua GMB became the fourth wife of Dr Kweku Oteng, founder of Angel Group of Companies, shortly after winning the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant. The couple was married for nearly eight years before divorcing in 2019. They share three children.

