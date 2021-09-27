Akua Amoakowaa trashes 'fake' death report; says 'I am not dying today nor tomorrow'

"They're gone!!! Pay your last tribute to them, Akua GMB & @gh_mouthpiece ambobra nkwasiafo) next time come to this earth🌐 and blog false news about @tracey_boakye again ABOOOOZIGI @gh_mouthpiece tag your madam Akua GMB to come and pay last tribute to herself," the page wrote.

Akua Amoakowaa trashes death report Pulse Ghana

Responding to the report, Akua shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram page to say that "I got a couple of calls from people yesterday with regards to this. They were all shaken and taken aback because they thought I had passed on".

"My loved ones, am not dying today nor tomorrow for the key to death is with my father and lord savior Jesus Christ. If you want to kill me , you would have to kill Jesus first before you can get my soul," she added.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, who is popularly as the fourth wife of Ghana's business magnate Dr Kwaku Oteng, seized the moment to pray and commit her life to God whilst cursing those behind her fake death report.

Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng Pulse Ghana

"Lord Jesus, you are a just God . I commit the perpetrators of this act in thy hands, be the judge of this case, if im found guilty, deliver unto me your judgment without mercy but if i am not, Whatever they wish for me should be their portion. It is written in Isaiah 14:21," she prayed.

"Prepare a place to slaughter his children for the sins of their ancestors; they are not to rise to inherit the land and cover the earth with their cities. If you find them guilty, let this be their fate and that of their children. Save my soul and that of my children from their evil intent for they reproach us for something we know nothing about" she added.

Pulse Ghana

Akua and her millionaire have been reported to have divorced. However, none of them has confirmed the report despite indications that show they have separated. Akua is no more managing some of the businesses of Dr Kwaku Oteng, particular his Angel TV and FM.

It has also been rumoured that actress Tracey Boakye has had something to do with Dr Kwaku Oteng at the back of rumours that the Ghanaian millionaire fathered her child. Out of these rumours, Akua and her allies versus Tracey Boakye and her allies have been beefing each other on social media.

See further details of Akua's response to the death report below.

Isaiah 25:8 He will swallow up death for all time, And the Lord God will wipe tears away from all faces, And He will remove the reproach of His people from all the earth; For the Lord has spoken. So he had swallowed my death already. 1 Corinthians 15:25-26 For He must reign until He has put all His enemies under His feet. The last enemy that will be abolished is death .

Psalm 68:20. God is to us a God of deliverances; And to God the Lord belong escapes from death Psalm 23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.