Angry Akua Amoakowaa warns bloggers with legal threat over Captain Smart report (WATCH)

"I have made my lawyers write to the first blogger who published the story and he has apologized and even pulled down the post," she continued. Akua Amoakowaa then emphasized that she won't spare any blogger henceforth.
"It's amazing how people want to make money off me. Most bloggers will report negative stories than positive stories. Pls with effect from now, any blogger who will misquote me for malicious reasons or personal gains will face the full wrath of the law," she said in her Instagram post.
The former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant concluded that "I understand we all need each other but be a little circumspect about your reportage so you don't blight someone's hard-earned reputation. Let's respect each other please. Thank you".
Akua Amoakowaa and Dr Kwaku Oteng, who owns Angel Broadcasting Network, have reportedly separated. Even since their divorce report, Akua has stopped managing affairs at Angel TV and now she wants to be disassociated from the brand.