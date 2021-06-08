RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Angry Akua Amoakowaa warns bloggers with legal threat over Captain Smart report (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Akua Amoakowaa wants to be dissociated from anything about Angel FM/TV, a media outfit she once managed.

Akua Amokowaa
Akua Amokowaa Akua Amokowaa Pulse Ghana

According to the estranged 4th wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, she doesn't want anybody to drag her into anything related to Angel FM or TV. "I have seen something online about something I said about Captain Smart," she said.

Recommended articles

"I have made my lawyers write to the first blogger who published the story and he has apologized and even pulled down the post," she continued. Akua Amoakowaa then emphasized that she won't spare any blogger henceforth.

Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng
Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng Pulse Ghana

"It's amazing how people want to make money off me. Most bloggers will report negative stories than positive stories. Pls with effect from now, any blogger who will misquote me for malicious reasons or personal gains will face the full wrath of the law," she said in her Instagram post.

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant concluded that "I understand we all need each other but be a little circumspect about your reportage so you don't blight someone's hard-earned reputation. Let's respect each other please. Thank you".

Akua Amoakowaa and Dr Kwaku Oteng, who owns Angel Broadcasting Network, have reportedly separated. Even since their divorce report, Akua has stopped managing affairs at Angel TV and now she wants to be disassociated from the brand.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3