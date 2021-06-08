Angry Akua Amoakowaa warns bloggers with legal threat over Captain Smart report (WATCH)

"I have made my lawyers write to the first blogger who published the story and he has apologized and even pulled down the post," she continued. Akua Amoakowaa then emphasized that she won't spare any blogger henceforth.

Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng Pulse Ghana

"It's amazing how people want to make money off me. Most bloggers will report negative stories than positive stories. Pls with effect from now, any blogger who will misquote me for malicious reasons or personal gains will face the full wrath of the law," she said in her Instagram post.

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant concluded that "I understand we all need each other but be a little circumspect about your reportage so you don't blight someone's hard-earned reputation. Let's respect each other please. Thank you".