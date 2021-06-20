RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akua Amoakowaa shuns Dr Kwaku Oteng to celebrate herself on Father's Day

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Akua Amoakowaa might have hit the nail hard on the head to give a hint that things have fallen apart and the centre cannot hold.

Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng
Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng

As Fathers are being celebrated today, the estranged 4th wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, decided to ignore the father of her children to celebrate herself with a Fathers Day message.

According to former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, she chose this path because she has male genes too. "Happy father's day to this resilient lady. I might be a woman but I have the genes of a male in me," she captioned a photo of herself.

No part of her post appreciated the Ghanaian millionaire who has fathered three of her children as she concluded by saying that "makeup-free kind of Sunday. Happy Sunday family and happy father's day to all mothers who double as fathers".

There have been reports that the pair have divorced, however, none of them has confirmed that yet. Akua used to manage Dr Kwaku Oteng's radio and TV station, Angel TV and Angel FM, but a few weeks ago, she warned people not to associate her with the stations.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

