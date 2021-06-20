Akua Amoakowaa shuns Dr Kwaku Oteng to celebrate herself on Father's Day

According to former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, she chose this path because she has male genes too. "Happy father's day to this resilient lady. I might be a woman but I have the genes of a male in me," she captioned a photo of herself.
No part of her post appreciated the Ghanaian millionaire who has fathered three of her children as she concluded by saying that "makeup-free kind of Sunday. Happy Sunday family and happy father's day to all mothers who double as fathers".
There have been reports that the pair have divorced, however, none of them has confirmed that yet. Akua used to manage Dr Kwaku Oteng's radio and TV station, Angel TV and Angel FM, but a few weeks ago, she warned people not to associate her with the stations.