Akua Donkor's replacement, Roman Fada reacts to EC’s disqualification (VIDEO)

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

A report stated that the Electoral Commission found multiple errors on his nomination forms. “There were also illegalities on the forms,” reported TV3’s Crosby Annan. The Commission also confirmed that they would not alter positions on the ballot papers. Jean Mensa, Chair of the Commission, told the media, “Votes for Madam Akua Donkor will be annulled.”

In response, Roman Fada released a video encouraging Ghanaians to “vote wisely” despite his disqualification. With a touch of humour, he shared that he was still enjoying his meal of fufu, as captured in the video following his disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the Ghana Freedom Party had informed the Electoral Commission of its new presidential candidate in a letter dated 4 November 2024, following Akua Donkor’s passing. Akua Donkor had initially named Roman Fada as her running mate before her untimely death.

The Passing of Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, died on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital due to respiratory issues, as confirmed by her 2020 running mate, Ernest 'Adakabre' Frimpong Manso. Before her death, she was positioned as number 3 on the ballot and was 83 years old.

Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT