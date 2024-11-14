ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akua Donkor's replacement, Roman Fada reacts to EC’s disqualification (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Roman Fada reacted with humour after the Electoral Commission of Ghana disqualified him from contesting in the 2024 presidential elections.

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor
Roman Fada and Akua Donkor

Following the passing of Akua Donkor, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) nominated Roman Fada, known in private life as Philip Appiah Kubi, to serve as the party’s new flagbearer. However, on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, the Electoral Commission disqualified him.

Recommended articles

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor
Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

A report stated that the Electoral Commission found multiple errors on his nomination forms. “There were also illegalities on the forms,” reported TV3’s Crosby Annan. The Commission also confirmed that they would not alter positions on the ballot papers. Jean Mensa, Chair of the Commission, told the media, “Votes for Madam Akua Donkor will be annulled.”

In response, Roman Fada released a video encouraging Ghanaians to “vote wisely” despite his disqualification. With a touch of humour, he shared that he was still enjoying his meal of fufu, as captured in the video following his disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT
Roman Fada chosen as new presidential candidate for Ghana Freedom Party
Roman Fada chosen as new presidential candidate for Ghana Freedom Party Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the Ghana Freedom Party had informed the Electoral Commission of its new presidential candidate in a letter dated 4 November 2024, following Akua Donkor’s passing. Akua Donkor had initially named Roman Fada as her running mate before her untimely death.

Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, died on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital due to respiratory issues, as confirmed by her 2020 running mate, Ernest 'Adakabre' Frimpong Manso. Before her death, she was positioned as number 3 on the ballot and was 83 years old.

Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Roman Fada’s video below.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy reveals how he handles social media attacks

Big Akwes

Big Akwes sparks controversy, claims everyone in Kumasi is a ‘scammer’(VIDEO)

Pastor Sam Adeyemi advises men against being pressured [DCC]

'Its not the length that matters, but the effectiveness' - Pastor Sam Adeyemi cautions men

Shatta Wale and Maali

Shatta Wale and girlfriend 'choke' fans with love as they confirm pregnancy rumours