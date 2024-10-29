Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party's presidential candidate dies at age 72

Akua Donkor's influence in Ghanaian politics was widely acknowledged, especially for her passionate support of farmers and women. Her bold, outspoken personality and grassroots connections helped her make a lasting impression on the public and in the communities she aimed to uplift.
The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has lost its founder, Akua Donkor, who passed away on Monday, 28 October, at the age of 72. Family members confirmed to MyJoyOnline.com that she died at Ridge Hospital in Accra.
A long-time presidential candidate, Donkor made several bids for Ghana’s highest office, showcasing her resilience despite financial constraints. Her most recent attempt placed her third on the ballot for the 2024 elections.
Donkor's political journey began as the Assemblywoman for Herman in the Ashanti region, and she launched her first presidential campaign as an independent candidate in 2012. However, her bid was cut short when the Electoral Commission disqualified her, citing unmet eligibility requirements—a decision she did not contest legally. Instead, she threw her support behind Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).
Tragedy struck again in 2016 when the GFP’s headquarters in Kabu, Eastern Region, was destroyed by fire, which subsequently led to her disqualification from that year's presidential race. Nevertheless, Donkor’s commitment to her mission remained steadfast. Known for her unique promises, she vowed to offer free vehicles to journalists, duty-free port services, free education, and better pay for farmers in the upcoming 2024 elections, with just 39 days left until voting.
In the wake of her passing, social media has been flooded with tributes, honouring her contributions to Ghanaian society. Netizens have expressed condolences to her family, friends, and supporters of the GFP.