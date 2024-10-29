Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party's presidential candidate dies at age 72

A long-time presidential candidate, Donkor made several bids for Ghana’s highest office, showcasing her resilience despite financial constraints. Her most recent attempt placed her third on the ballot for the 2024 elections.

Donkor's political journey began as the Assemblywoman for Herman in the Ashanti region, and she launched her first presidential campaign as an independent candidate in 2012. However, her bid was cut short when the Electoral Commission disqualified her, citing unmet eligibility requirements—a decision she did not contest legally. Instead, she threw her support behind Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Tragedy struck again in 2016 when the GFP’s headquarters in Kabu, Eastern Region, was destroyed by fire, which subsequently led to her disqualification from that year's presidential race. Nevertheless, Donkor’s commitment to her mission remained steadfast. Known for her unique promises, she vowed to offer free vehicles to journalists, duty-free port services, free education, and better pay for farmers in the upcoming 2024 elections, with just 39 days left until voting.