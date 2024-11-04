Roman Fada chosen as new presidential candidate for Ghana Freedom Party

“It is true and we all know what happened a week ago today around 10 pm when Akua Donkor passed. God rest her soul. As you know, I was the running mate for the party’s 2024 presidential candidate ahead of the elections. She is no longer with us so the party’s leadership deemed it right for me to replace Akua Donkor in the elections. So, if you heard I am the new flagbearer for Ghana Freedom Party,” he explained during his segment on Atinka FM’s morning show.

The party has yet to officially announce his selection and who will be his running mate.

Earlier reports from GhanaWeb indicated that the GFP was planning to select a new candidate in light of Donkor's passing.

The Passing of Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, died on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital due to respiratory issues, as confirmed by her 2020 running mate, Ernest 'Adakabre' Frimpong Manso. Before her death, she was positioned as number 3 on the ballot and was 83 years old.

Directive from the Electoral Commission

In the wake of Donkor's death, the Electoral Commission directed the party to nominate a new presidential candidate. This ensures that the GFP can still participate in the upcoming presidential elections.

