Roman Fada chosen as new presidential candidate for Ghana Freedom Party

He noted that his selection made sense as he had been running as Donkor's vice presidential candidate in the upcoming December elections.
Philip Kwabena Agyemang, known in the media as Roman Fada, has been appointed as the new presidential candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) following the death of Akua Donkor. In an interview on Atinka FM on Monday, November 4, 2024, Roman Fada shared that his nomination was the result of extensive discussions among party leaders about the need to fill the vacancy left by Donkor.
“It is true and we all know what happened a week ago today around 10 pm when Akua Donkor passed. God rest her soul. As you know, I was the running mate for the party’s 2024 presidential candidate ahead of the elections. She is no longer with us so the party’s leadership deemed it right for me to replace Akua Donkor in the elections. So, if you heard I am the new flagbearer for Ghana Freedom Party,” he explained during his segment on Atinka FM’s morning show.
The party has yet to officially announce his selection and who will be his running mate.
Earlier reports from GhanaWeb indicated that the GFP was planning to select a new candidate in light of Donkor's passing.
The Passing of Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, died on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital due to respiratory issues, as confirmed by her 2020 running mate, Ernest 'Adakabre' Frimpong Manso. Before her death, she was positioned as number 3 on the ballot and was 83 years old.
Directive from the Electoral Commission
In the wake of Donkor's death, the Electoral Commission directed the party to nominate a new presidential candidate. This ensures that the GFP can still participate in the upcoming presidential elections.
The EC's directive follows Article 50 (4) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides that if a candidate dies after nominations have closed but before the election, “a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations.”