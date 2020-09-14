Earlier today, the Ghanaian actress picked the number trending spot on Twitter after her bedroom video was leaked. The video shows Akuapem Poloo lying on her bed without any clothes, leaving her bareback, butt to legs on free display.

Speaking about the video, the mother of one confirmed that she was the one in the video and it was recorded at her old house after recording goofy TikTok videos with her friend. "The video was taken at my old place last year November," she said.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay shay goes wild in latest 'chest out' racy shot; leaves jaws dropping online

She detailed that "I was in the room with her, we were doing TikTok videos and I said I was going to bath but someone called me so she said she was going bath first because I was on the phone, so I was I sleeping and she entered the washroom, she was videoing me".

According to Akuapem Poloo, she remembered it very well. However, she has not mentioned which friend betrayed her this way. The video surfaced online after one Naana Brown claimed that she has seen a video of Akuapen Poloo being sodomized.

However, the actress wants her fans to believe that the trending video has nothing to do with any sexual activity. Hear her out in the video below.