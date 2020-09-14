What may seem to have been a wardrobe malfunction that leaves the singer's cleavage popping out, rather turns out to be her deliberate move to serve her fans with a racy shot because she uploaded the photo herself.

Wendy's photo blasted on all her social media accounts, is literally a signpost to direct traffic to her latest song with Shatta Wale because she captioned it "I make cool wey adey watch dem... Anyways H.I.T video ft @shattawalenima will be dropping on Wednesday".

The photo has since been attracting a myriad of comments from Netizens. @official_rubieee on Instagram wrote "This look is priceless" with @peprah.richard1 adding that "Not good my sister... With due respect wai".

The post on Instagram has so far gathered more than 24,000 likes on Instagram with over 600 comments after 3 hours. See tweets below for some more reaction to the photo.