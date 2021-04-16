Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer vows to appeal jail sentence

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

Rosemond Brown, who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

Speaking to journalists after Friday’s ruling, lawyer Andrew Vortia said he will appeal the decision to try to beat the sentence down.

According to a report by 3news, Mr. Vortia said he will immediately be filing his appeal on the case.

Meanwhile, private legal practitioner Samson Anyenini has described the judgement as fair and a show of tough love.

The host of Joy FM’s current affairs analysis program Newsfile said this in a Facebook post following the ruling.