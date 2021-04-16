RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer vows to appeal jail sentence

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Andrew Vortia, the lawyer who represented Rosemond Brown in court, has vowed to appeal the three-month sentence slapped on the actress.

Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer vows to appeal jail sentence

Pulse Ghana

The controversial actress was sentenced to 90 days in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Recommended articles

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

Rosemond Brown, who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

Speaking to journalists after Friday’s ruling, lawyer Andrew Vortia said he will appeal the decision to try to beat the sentence down.

According to a report by 3news, Mr. Vortia said he will immediately be filing his appeal on the case.

Meanwhile, private legal practitioner Samson Anyenini has described the judgement as fair and a show of tough love.

The host of Joy FM’s current affairs analysis program Newsfile said this in a Facebook post following the ruling.

“Pray - 90 days. Luck. Fair. Tough Love. Lesson. Confused Generation needing Principle, a sense of Decency and a scruple of Morality. May the child survive the potential effects of what he was made to suffer,” he wrote.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]