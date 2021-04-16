Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer vows to appeal jail sentence

The controversial actress was sentenced to 90 days in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16, 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Celebrity News & Hot Gossip - Pulse Ghana
Andrew Vortia, the lawyer who represented Rosemond Brown in court, has vowed to appeal the three-month sentence slapped on the actress.
Pulse Ghana
The controversial actress was sentenced to 90 days in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16, 2021.
This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.
Rosemond Brown, who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.
Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.
Speaking to journalists after Friday’s ruling, lawyer Andrew Vortia said he will appeal the decision to try to beat the sentence down.
According to a report by 3news, Mr. Vortia said he will immediately be filing his appeal on the case.
Meanwhile, private legal practitioner Samson Anyenini has described the judgement as fair and a show of tough love.
The host of Joy FM’s current affairs analysis program Newsfile said this in a Facebook post following the ruling.
“Pray - 90 days. Luck. Fair. Tough Love. Lesson. Confused Generation needing Principle, a sense of Decency and a scruple of Morality. May the child survive the potential effects of what he was made to suffer,” he wrote.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh