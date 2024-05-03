Exclusive video footages and pictures shared online offer a glimpse into the joyous occasion, capturing the essence of love, culture, and celebration.
Akwaboah Jnr ties the knot in a colourful traditional wedding (WATCH)
Ghanaian singer, Gladstorm Akwaboah Jnr is presently embarking on a journey of marital bliss as he celebrates his union with his beloved in a traditional wedding ceremony.
Theresa, the wife of Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah Jnr slayed in a star-studded corseted kente gown for their traditional wedding.
For her traditional Ghanaian wedding, Mrs Akwaboah looked ethereal as she rocked a red corseted kente gown. The red, blue and yellow beads were hand-beaded into the gown to create a lovely pattern.
Set against the backdrop of vibrant Ghanaian traditions and customs, the video showcases the colorful festivities as family members, friends, and well-wishers come together to honor the union of Akwaboah Jnr and his beloved partner.
The beautiful wife of the celebrated Ghanaian musician looked stunning as her heavy makeup matched her skin tone and highlighted her facial features.
She rocked a 360 frontal lace wig styled with a portion of the hair used to create a fringe on the right side of her face.
The wig was held in a ponytail with the ends curled and styled in a bun.
