Akwaboah Jnr ties the knot in a colourful traditional wedding (WATCH)

Theresa, the wife of Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah Jnr slayed in a star-studded corseted kente gown for their traditional wedding.

For her traditional Ghanaian wedding, Mrs Akwaboah looked ethereal as she rocked a red corseted kente gown. The red, blue and yellow beads were hand-beaded into the gown to create a lovely pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set against the backdrop of vibrant Ghanaian traditions and customs, the video showcases the colorful festivities as family members, friends, and well-wishers come together to honor the union of Akwaboah Jnr and his beloved partner.

The beautiful wife of the celebrated Ghanaian musician looked stunning as her heavy makeup matched her skin tone and highlighted her facial features.

She rocked a 360 frontal lace wig styled with a portion of the hair used to create a fringe on the right side of her face.