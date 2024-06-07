I wouldn't have left my baby mamas for a virgin if I had peace of mind - Akwaboah

These rumours sparked widespread condemnation on social media, prompting Akwaboah to respond subtly to his critics online.

Akwaboah Jnr’s colourful traditional wedding Pulse Ghana

However, he has now addressed the issue publicly for the first time in an interview with Delay TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging his past relationships and fatherhood, Akwaboah emphasised that his decisions were not made lightly and were driven by specific circumstances.

“In life, these things happen. We give ourselves some timelines or we expect certain things to happen, but they don’t go as planned. But we still move on. Growing up as a man, I wasn’t happy about having children with two separate women and leaving them to marry another. But situations happened, and it’s something I cannot explain now,” he told the host Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Reflecting on the possibility of maintaining those relationships, Akwaboah admitted that peaceful circumstances might have led to a different outcome.

"Perhaps if those relationships had been more peaceful, I would have remained in them," he conceded.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked why he broke the virginity of two women and decided to settle for a virgin, Akwaboah responded, “They were not virgins when I met them. As for my wife, I didn’t choose her because she was a virgin. I didn’t even know until I told her I wanted to be with her.”

Akwaboah Jnr tied the knot with his partner Theresa on Friday, May 3, 2024 at a colourful ceremony. The singer first shared the news about this marriage in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1.