Government alone can't fix problems in the showbiz industry - Akwaboah

He emphasized the importance of musicians taking initiative by investing in their craft, promoting their work, and collaborating with others rather than waiting for governmental assistance.

"I encourage every musician out there to find ways to accomplish your goals instead of expecting someone else to do it for you. Waiting for someone to enter government and fix the showbiz industry or address your concerns will be a futile effort," he stated.

Akwaboah expressed his belief that the government has not done enough to support the creative arts industry and cautioned musicians against expecting favors or interventions from them.