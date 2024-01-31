ADVERTISEMENT
Government alone can't fix problems in the showbiz industry - Akwaboah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Akwaboah Jnr, has advised fellow musicians to be self-reliant and not rely on the government to address issues in the showbiz industry or their personal matters.

Akwaboah
Akwaboah

During a live discussion on the "Uncut Show" with D-Black, Akwaboah shared his views on the challenges faced by artists in the music industry.

He emphasized the importance of musicians taking initiative by investing in their craft, promoting their work, and collaborating with others rather than waiting for governmental assistance.

Akwaboah
Akwaboah Pulse Ghana

"I encourage every musician out there to find ways to accomplish your goals instead of expecting someone else to do it for you. Waiting for someone to enter government and fix the showbiz industry or address your concerns will be a futile effort," he stated.

Akwaboah expressed his belief that the government has not done enough to support the creative arts industry and cautioned musicians against expecting favors or interventions from them.

Instead, he called for the government to create a conducive environment for the industry's growth by providing tax incentives, infrastructure, and supportive policies.

