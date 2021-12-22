In 2021, many of Akrobeto’s videos went viral and were used by several European clubs for their skits.

Here are all the times Akrobeto went global in 2021:

Augsburg’s announcement video

In June, Akrobeto featured in a video announcing the Bundesliga schedule of German club Augsburg.

In announcing their schedule for the 2021/22 league season, Augsburg included a funny clip of the Ghanaian actor.

The said clip showed the Ghanaian comic actor hilariously trying to pronounce Eintracht Frankfurt. The creative video by Augsburg has since been retweeted by over 16,000 accounts on Twitter, while also accumulating over 70,000 likes.

Fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen seemed impressed by the creativity of the clip and replied with a clapping emoji.

Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement

Akrobeto once again went viral after featuring in a fixture announcement video of Russia side Spartak Moscow.

The club used a funny video of the comic actor to announce the fixtures for the upcoming Russian Premier League.

In the said video, Akrobeto, rather predictably, applies humour and satire in mispronouncing the names of the Russian teams.

Akrobeto’s reaction to Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United

Akrobeto reacted comically to the defeat of Premier League club Manchester United at the hands of Liverpool in October.

Akrobeto, as usual, did not spare Manchester United on his “Real News” program – one of Ghana’s popular television networks, UTV.

His antics quickly went viral after the game, with the said video garnering many retweets.

Dortmund uses Akrobeto’s video to announce next match

German side Borussia Dortmund shared a video of Akrobeto in October to announce their next match.