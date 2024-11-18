5 times Akrobeto's laughter took him international(VIDEO)

While he started his career in Ghanaian local cinema (Kumawood), Akrobeto's fame has grown beyond the country's borders, particularly due to his humorous takes on international news and viral videos that circulate online.

Here are some standout moments when Akrobeto caught the world’s attention and won international acclaim.

1. His News Reading Segments on Real News

Akrobeto’s comedic news show, Real News on UTV, became a breakout hit internationally for its unfiltered approach.

Akrobeto, who is known for his unconventional English pronunciation, started going viral after clips of him hilariously attempting to read international headlines made their way to platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The combination of his humour, distinctive style, and authentic charm made these videos a must-watch, as fans worldwide tuned in to see him try to pronounce foreign names, places, and complex words.

2. Viral Recognition by European Football Clubs

Akrobeto's fame skyrocketed in the football world when he began covering European football scores on Real News. His attempts to pronounce the names of teams and players delighted fans and caught the attention of several European clubs.

Football clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich have shared his videos on their social media pages, appreciating his unique style and enthusiasm for the game.

Players and fans alike have come to look forward to his lighthearted take on the sport.

3. Augsburg’s announcement video

In June, Akrobeto featured in a video announcing the Bundesliga schedule of German club Augsburg.

In announcing their schedule for the 2021/22 league season, Augsburg included a funny clip of the Ghanaian actor.

The said clip showed the Ghanaian comic actor hilariously trying to pronounce Eintracht Frankfurt. The creative video by Augsburg has since been retweeted by over 16,000 accounts on Twitter, while also accumulating over 70,000 likes.

Fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen seemed impressed by the creativity of the clip and replied with a clapping emoji.

4. Akrobeto anchors at BBC, CNN, VoA and Al Jazeera

Akrobeto’s work was recognised by major news outlets like BBC Africa and CNN Africa. These networks highlighted how his unconventional approach to broadcasting brought joy and laughter to viewers globally.

BBC Africa even shared a segment of Real News, showing how his unique style bridges cultures through comedy, bringing smiles to people worldwide and offering a refreshing contrast to typical news formats.

5.Special Mention on ESPN and Other Sports Networks

Akrobeto’s unique reporting style also caught the attention of American sports network ESPN. A clip of him reading basketball and football scores was shared on the network’s social media pages, where fans expressed their admiration for his authenticity and comic timing.

His popularity with sports networks helped solidify his status as a cultural icon, with audiences loving his genuine enthusiasm for sports, even when the topics seemed foreign to him.

From a local movie star to an international internet sensation, Akrobeto has become a symbol of joy, breaking barriers with his raw, unpolished humour.