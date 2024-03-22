According to the Real News show host, he realized he did not have time for his sons and the financial capacity to shower them with gifts so this compelled him to explore other ways to bond with them.
Akrobeto says eating 'gobɛ' with his sons strengthened their bond
Ghanaian comedic actor, Akwasi Boadi, widely known as 'Akrobeto', has shared his journey of reconnecting with his children after realizing he had neglected them for years.
Touching on some of the ways by which he was able to bond with his children, Akrobeto said he started spending time with them over meals.
Akrobeto, who was reacting to Duncan Williams’ claim that his biggest failure is not bonding with his kids, said Gari and beans did the magic for him.
The comic actor established that he and his kids often visited a popular beans and gari (Gob3) spot, to enjoy themselves.
“I wasn’t rich by then but I realized I had no connection with my sons. So I started drawing them closer. What built the relationship was our constant eating of gobe (beans) together,” he said on The Real News show.
Opening up about his experience on The Real News show, Akrobeto emphasized the importance of nurturing relationships with his sons, even when financial means were limited.
By prioritizing shared meals and moments of togetherness, he was able to build a stronger connection with his children, demonstrating that love and bonding transcend material wealth.
