According to the Ghanaian actress, she first reported the photo when she saw it and will implore others complaining about it to also do so for the said picture to be taken down from social media.

Akuapem Poloo and her son

“I reported the picture when I saw it online. I don’t want to see that on my timeline. I hope her son is not ridiculed in future for his mother’s actions … Some may see it as artistic and others may see it as highly inappropriate,” she said in a series of tweets.

Wondering what could influence Akuapem to go that length, she said “I would like to think that as a mother, she doesn’t any have bad intentions against her own son … However, the boy looks uncomfortable in the picture. Is it worth it, just to trend online?”.

“Those of you complaining about the semi-nude photo of the Akuapem Polo lady and her son on social media should stop reposting it. The thing to do is to report the photo as inappropriate so that it gets taken down from social media platforms. Stop sharing and report if offended,” Ama K tweeted.

Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo has come out to speak on the controversy she sparked. According to her, the nude photo with her son is an artistic impression but she has as well apologized for the act in the video below.