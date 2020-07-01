The outspoken lawyer speaking on the actress’ photo which has sparked wildfire controversy stated that her action is against the Child's protection law. "The punishment is that when they are found liable, they can be sentenced to 2-3 years, and they can also be fined. They are all criminal offences," he said.

In a report by ghanaweb.com, Maurice Ampaw continued that "We all have rights and these rights that we have are regulated by law. You have your body, have your privacy with your body and you think you have the right to do whatever you want to do with your body.

"So Akuapem Poloo thought that it is her body, that it is her child so therefore if she decided to go nude before the child, to her it is exercising her rights and it is her privacy. But she has forgotten, that same right is subject to the laws of the land”.

Citing the constitution of Ghana to shed light on the actress’ offence, he said " the laws of the land under section 108 of the Criminal offences Act 29 clearly state that if you go nude, or create a situation whereby you decide to spoil the minds of others, then you will be held responsible. So nudity is prohibited by the laws of the land"

"There's a law that talks about obscenity, that if you publish anything that has the potential of debasing, corrupting, defiling and spoiling the mind of observers and readers. The Children Act protects children against all things including materials that pollute the minds of children,” the lawyer added.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Chastising the actress, he said "So we have a child, whose mother decided to go naked before the child, what is the mother doing? The mother is spoiling, debasing, and defiling the child. So Akuapem Poloo's conduct is not only condemnable, abhorring, it's very offensive. It is offensive to the public sensitivity and so there's no way she should not face the consequence of her actions."

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw in his conversation with the online news portal also charged the Police to arrest the actress for her conduct when he said: "The Police must go all out and use Section 108 and the laws of obscenity, and the child's interest to arrest her."