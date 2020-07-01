Though the actress defined her viral explicit photo with her son as an artistic impression to send a message, Kwasi Ernest believes that if she is left to go free, it means Ghana’s sovereignty and culture values are no more intact.

According to Kwasi Ernest, Akuapem Poloo started her ‘craziness’ with twerking in the name of chasing clout but now “people are witnessing a crazy woman walking on the streets of Ghana calling herself a public figure and role model”.

In a Facebook post sighted pulse.com.gh, Kwesi Ernest added that “we will see worse if we don’t tame our young women in Ghana calling themselves celebrities”. For this thought, he emphasized that Akuapem Poloo must be punished.

