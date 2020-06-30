In the photo that has gone viral, the actress posed naked with her son standing in front of her for his birthday photo shoot. Majority of social media users found the photo distasteful and now, Children Rights International, has it added its voice to the Poloo brouhaha.

The non-governmental organisation has released a press statement in which the body has petitioned Ghana's CID outfit to investigate the Ghanaian actress over the nude photo with her son.

"We deem this act as a violation of the Welfare Principle of the Children's Act, and abuse of the child's right to privacy and dignity. We wish to notify your esteemed office to investigate the taken of the said image and its circulation," the statement said.

Akuapem Poloo and her son

However, new checks by pulse.com.gh show that Akuapem Poloo has succumbed to pressure and has removed the said photo from her Instagram page. See the press statement from the CRI below.