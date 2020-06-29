The man of God whilst speaking about the arrested fraudster said: “ I was watching that guy, Hushpuppi, I salute him.” Explaining why he is saluting him, he said: “when you see a man that has come to the front line salute him, it’s not easy to hustle”.

Nigel Gaisie, who is the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, continued that “ a lot of people are hustling but it is not easy to be successful”. Further explaining his Huspuppi’s salute, he said: “it’s not the matter of I don’t care about his module”.

READ ALSO:

The controversial man of God, whom Kennedy Agyapong labelled recently as very evil and also accused him of raping Mzbel added that “ I can slap you but if the slapping leads to positivity, God acknowledges it”.

According to Nigel Gaisie, only people without responsibilities talk anyhow but people who are responsible are measured and circumspective in judging and condemning what people do to be breadwinners.

Watch the video below for how he said it.