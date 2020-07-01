The last time the actress spoke publicly about her dad, she shed tears on live radio whilst saying that “I didn’t have a father in my life. I had my mother who was my father, she was my everything. I always talk about my mum and I feel bad that I don’t talk about my dad”.

Detailing why her father wasn’t in her life, she said she wouldn't blame him, saying that “It is not my father’s fault that he wasn’t in my life. She (her mother) moved to America, he was here in Ghana, so it hit me when you asked.”

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo must be punished else we;ll see worse - Kwasi Ernest insists

Fast forward, Efia has reunited with her father in a new post she has shared. Showing off her Dad in a snap she wrote: “ It’s never too late mend broken pieces”. It’s sure a cute video to watch as it shows that by looks, Efia picked a lot from her Dad.

Efia Odo and father

The short video has so far been taken off Efia's Instagram page but you can see it in the post below.