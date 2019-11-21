The legendary Ghanaian musician is unhappy about comments passed by his younger colleague, who reportedly said that he (Amakye Dede) does not write his songs. Accordingly, he has dragged him to court for defaming him.

In a report by dailyguidenetwork.com. Amakye Dede via his suit described Trigmantic’s comment as “ill-will, ill-motive, pull-him-down play and a grand scheme to rubbish his achievements” which has subsequently embarrassed him with calls from people of all walks of life, phoning him to find out if the assertions were true.

Read excerpts from the statement below.

“In their natural and ordinary meaning, the words published by the defendant (Trigmatic) referred to and were understood to refer to the plaintiff (Amakye Dede) and they meant and they were understood to mean (a) that the plaintiff is incapable of writing his songs. (b) That plaintiff’s songs are written by someone else for him to sing or produce. (c) That plaintiff’s stature and legendary status must be taken with a pinch of salt. (d) That the height, popularity and the fame the plaintiff has achieved in the music circles over the years are not genuine and that the esteem and reverence people hold and have for him as well as the nation on the plaintiff as an ace and top-class musician should be reconsidered,” the statement and added that the defendant later confirmed his defamatory publication on Zylofon FM.

READ ALSO: I am only interested in footballers who play for rich clubs - Fantana

The statement emphasized that Amakye Dede’s reputation has been ridiculed, adding that the defendant’s words used in his publication have lowered the image of the plaintiff, reverence and esteem before the right-thinking members of the society both locally and internationally, which may cause his shows to have low patronage.

Amakye-Dede

The statement of claim is seeking the following: (a) A declaration that the defendant’s words published of plaintiff are defamatory. (b) General damages for libel contained in the defendant’s publication indorsed by way of attachment and particularized paragraph 11.

(c) Aggravated damages arising from libel published by the defendant of the plaintiff to the sum of GH¢1, 000, 000 against the defendant.

(d) Cost, including lawyer’s fees. (e) Any further relief or orders as the court may deem meet.