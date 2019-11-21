However, it is not just any fitness enthusiast that the twenty-two-year Ghanaian singer has a soft spot for. Preferably for Fantana, a footballer who is playing for an affluent football club can easily sneak his way into her heart.

The “And So What” singer candidly explained that she loves the physique and fabulous lifestyle of footballers and the best way to identify the rich ones, is by knowing the clubs that they play for. However, it's to be known if she's already found one of such footballer or if she's still searching

READ ALSO: Di Asa queen should have bought an extra seat - Emirates Airlines react to kicking her out of a flight due to her size

Fantana candidly made her choice of a man known when she run-into Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, in town and was asked why she once said that she’s only got an eye for footballers. Watch the video below for Fantana's response.