The airline said Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, wasn’t allowed to board the plane for safety reasons.

Emirates suggested the organisers of the Di Asa competition should have purchased extra seats for her.

READ ALSO: Di Asa Queen denied boarding a flight; airline says the plane can’t contain her size

In a statement, the airline said it is an industry practice for passengers who cannot be accommodated in a single seat due to their size to only purchase extra seats.

"We respect our customers' privacy and cannot discuss specific customer details or cases. Emirates places the highest standards on in-flight safety and as part of this, it is a requirement that all passengers are safely and comfortably seated with their seatbelt fastened,” the statement reads, as quoted by Joy News.

“An industry practice for passengers who cannot be accommodated in a single seat due to their size is for them to purchase an extra seat for their own safety and comfort, should a seat be available.”