Precious, popularly known as P.M, won Atinka TV’s popular dance reality show, Di Asa and as part of the winning package, she was promised to a trip to Dubai with the other two runner ups.

For this prize-trip promised, P.M with the other runner ups, Maafia and Gaza, were booked to fly to the United Ara Emirates but unfortunately, P.M was denied boarding the flight due to her size though the other two were allowed to board the plane.

According to reports, officials of the airline said the plane does not have a single seat that contain P.M because she was most likely going to inconvenience the other passenger next to her which could have ended up in a lawsuit against the airline

Di Asa Queen - Precious Mensah

Pulse.com.gh has gathered that measures have been put in place to get P.M fly on a different plane to Dubai to enjoy her prize-trip.