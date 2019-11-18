Last week, Awal took to social media to expose Fameye for duping him of GH500, money he paid him to get him present to shoot a music video for a song he has with the “Nothing I Get” singer.

According to Awal, Fameye has replied to him during an interview in Amsterdam, shading him as an ungrateful artiste who is only a talented kid. In reply, the young rapper disclosed that Fameye has refunded his GH500 asking him to delete his verse on their song.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, angry Awal has once again chastised his foe, describing him as a greedy artiste who still broke despite having a hit song. According to Awal, Fameye has not even been able to buy a car and only relies on Uber for commuting around.

Hear more from him in the video below.