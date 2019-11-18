The Kumawood actor, Mmebusem, who has won the admiration of Ghanaians with his movie character portraying Jesus Christ, did not fail to entertain his audience once again when he showed up on stage during Medikal’s performance.

At the back of Medikal’s controversial claim of saving Ghanaian rap, Mmebusem said the “Omo Ada” rapper is his beloved son and he has indeed he saved Ghanaian rap with the talent he gave him.

The comment sparked a hilarious reaction at the auditorium, making one of the best memories of the night which witnessed several headline-grabbing incidents at the awards ceremony. Watch Ghana Jesus and Medikal’s performance below.