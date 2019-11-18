As part of his new peace agenda with his then arch-rival, he symbolically put an end to their beef over awards by deciding to gift Stonebwoy with an award he won at the just ended 4Syte TV music video awards.

The “Gringo” singer was announced as the winner most popular music video award and after receiving the plaque on stage, he shockingly mentioned that he is rather gifting the award to Stonebwoy.

According to Shatta, the intention is to change the perception people have about him when it comes to awards and to also show love to Stonebwoy, whom he calls his brother. Before this, the Bhim Nation President, whilst performing at the show earlier, also walked to Shatta Wale in the crowd to hug him.

Watch the videos below.