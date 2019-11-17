His
The 4syte music video awards is the biggest and most recognized music video award scheme in Ghana.
He won four wards with his "Gringo" song and one with his hit song "My Level."
Meanwhile Ayat took home the ultimate award “Overall Best Video” with his song Guda.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Gospel Video – Jon Winner
Best Special Effect: Medikal – Omo Ada
Best Discovery: Quamina MP – Wiase y3 d3
Best Storyline – RJZ – Bye Bye
Best Edited Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo
Best Photography: Cina Soul – Ojorley
Best Dancehall Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo
Best Choreography: ZeeTown – Totori
Best Male – Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go
Best Female Video – Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
Best Group – We Dey Vibe
Achievement Award – Sarkodie
Best Hip-hop Video: Sarkodie – Biibi ba
Best Hilife Video: Nana Boro
Best Collaboration: Stonebwoy- Kpo K3k3
Living Legend of Our time – Kwame Despite
Best Directed: Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
Most Popular Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo
Big Chuune Award: Shatta Wale – My Level
Best Hiplife Video – Okyeame Kwame – Bra
African Act – Burna Boy
Most Influential Act: Shatta Wale – Gringo
Overall Best Video - Ayat – Guda