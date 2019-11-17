His

The 4syte music video awards is the biggest and most recognized music video award scheme in Ghana.

He won four wards with his "Gringo" song and one with his hit song "My Level."

Meanwhile Ayat took home the ultimate award “Overall Best Video” with his song Guda.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Gospel Video – Jon Winner

Best Special Effect: Medikal – Omo Ada

Best Discovery: Quamina MP – Wiase y3 d3

Best Storyline – RJZ – Bye Bye

Best Edited Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo

Best Photography: Cina Soul – Ojorley

Best Dancehall Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo

Best Choreography: ZeeTown – Totori

Best Male – Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go

Best Female Video – Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

Best Group – We Dey Vibe

Achievement Award – Sarkodie

Best Hip-hop Video: Sarkodie – Biibi ba

Best Hilife Video: Nana Boro

Best Collaboration: Stonebwoy- Kpo K3k3

Living Legend of Our time – Kwame Despite

Best Directed: Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo

Most Popular Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo

Big Chuune Award: Shatta Wale – My Level

Best Hiplife Video – Okyeame Kwame – Bra

African Act – Burna Boy

Most Influential Act: Shatta Wale – Gringo

Overall Best Video - Ayat – Guda