“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," she said in an Instastory post. According to Amber, she saw evidence from his DMs and texts that even show the women knew he was in a relationship with but they didn't care.

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards Pulse Ghana

"All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decide to f–k him any way I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever(sic),” the model stated.

According to Amber she has been very loyal to AE and was putting in so much effort to build a family with him.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done – Muva(sic),” Amber added.

Screenshot of Amber Rose's post Pulse Ghana

Screenshot of Amber Rose's post Pulse Ghana

What has also come as shocking to many is that after her posts, she also called her mother being a narcissist. It's unclear why she is attacking her mother as well but she wrote "my ragging narcissistic mom can get the f-ck out of my life too. Only my kids".

Screenshot of Amber Rose's post Pulse Ghana