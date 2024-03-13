ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians outshine Nigerians in hosting Kai Cenat with an extravagant welcome

Dorcas Agambila

One of the biggest American online streamers, Kai Cenat, has arrived in Ghana as part of his tour across the African continent.

Kai Cenat in Ghana

The first country in Africa he visited was Nigeria, and Nigerian comedian Shank Comics hosted him, and he met the likes of Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido. His next stop is Ghana, and videos showing his arrival have surfaced on social media.

The internet sensation was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport with traditional dancers who displayed the ‘Adowa’ dance as a warm reception for the American.

The Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs, Nadia Adongo Fynn led a team together with content creator Made in Ghana and others to welcome the streamer.

In one of the videos, a fleet of luxury V8 vehicles was parked outside the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport.

Kai Cenat is expected to be given a tour of the country and experience the remarkable places in Ghana.

This is in line with the Beyond The Return initiative by government.

