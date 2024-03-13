Ghanaians outshine Nigerians in hosting Kai Cenat with an extravagant welcome

The internet sensation was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport with traditional dancers who displayed the ‘Adowa’ dance as a warm reception for the American.

The Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs, Nadia Adongo Fynn led a team together with content creator Made in Ghana and others to welcome the streamer.

In one of the videos, a fleet of luxury V8 vehicles was parked outside the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport.

Kai Cenat is expected to be given a tour of the country and experience the remarkable places in Ghana.