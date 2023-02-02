American superstar Jordin Sparks starstruck after meeting Stonebwoy [Video]

On his trip, Stonebwoy has met crème de la crème of International stars including, Charlamagne Tha God, Nene Leaks and Jamaican singer 10Tik except, for his most recent encounter with singer Jordin Sparks that has triggered conversations online.

American singer appeared star struck when she met Stonebwoy at a private event in Los Angeles.

She stared in awe with a wide smile on her face while Stonebwoy made some remarks she was agreeing with.

It is believed Jordin Sparks has knowledge of the BHIM president’s music due to her affiliation with American singer, Keri Hilson, who was on Stonebwoy’s Angloga album with a banger ‘Nominate’.

Excerpts from the meeting and the excitement on the faces of both artistes have sparked speculations of a Stonebwoy, Jordin Sparks collaboration.

Meanwhile, on January 31, 2023, the award-winning dancehall musician, shared his thoughts on why Nigerian artistes are more successful than Ghanaians on the BreakFast Club Show in America.

He disclosed that the success of Nigerian singers is largely due to the size of their country.

According to him, Ghanaian musicians have just recently signed deals with major record labels like Sony and Universal Music, in an attempt to keep up with Nigerians.