Andy Dosty says Sarkodie is a better stage performer than Lil Wayne

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian media personality and musician Andy Dosty has made headlines following his recent comments about Sarkodie and American rapper Lil Wayne.

During a discussion on his 'Daybreak Hitz' show, Andy Dosty shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Lil Wayne being snubbed in favour of Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 NFL Super Bowl halftime performance spot.

The radio host expressed that Lil Wayne would not have delivered an impressive stage performance had he been selected for the event.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Andy Dosty remarked that it would have been difficult for Lil Wayne to match the performances of past Super Bowl halftime performers such as Usher, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, and Michael Jackson, who have delivered electrifying shows.

Lil' Wayne performing at the 2023 MTV Musici Video Awards
Lil' Wayne performing at the 2023 MTV Musici Video Awards

He recounted attending a Lil Wayne concert during a trip to the USA with the CEO of State Housing Company, Kwabena Appiah, and returning home "angry and dissatisfied" with the performance.

The media personality, who considers Lil Wayne one of his favourite artists, acknowledged the rapper's excellence in various aspects of the music business but criticised his stage presence.

Sarkodie addresses drama that followed his new single 'Brag'
Sarkodie addresses drama that followed his new single 'Brag'

Andy Dosty further opined that rapper Sarkodie is far superior to Lil Wayne when it comes to live performances.

"Sarkodie is a much better performer than Lil Wayne when it comes to stage performance," he stated.

Watch the video below:

