Sarkodie arrives in France for Olympics gig despite petition to ban him

Dorcas Agambila

Despite recent ban petition, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's performance at a Paris Olympics event is set to go ahead.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The rapper was seen in a black hoodie, shorts, and white sneakers as he took a photo with fan, ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan, and gospel singer Joe Mettle at Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie will share the stage with King Promise and Darkovibes on August 10, as the Ghanaian artistes billed for the Africa Station fan zone music event at the Stade Robert Cesar in L'Île-Saint-Denis.

The rapper's performance at the event recently came under public scrutiny after a human rights group, the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, petitioned the French Embassy and the organisers to ban him from performing.

The group argued that Sarkodie promoted misogyny in his songs and cited his recent public spat with actress Yvonne Nelson as grounds for his exclusion from the event.

Sarkodie addresses drama that followed his new single 'Brag'
Sarkodie addresses drama that followed his new single 'Brag'

They also referenced his recent conflict with actress Yvonne Nelson, who alleged in her memoir that Sarkodie forced her to abort a pregnancy.

The group argued that honouring Sarkodie with a performance platform is concerning, especially for pregnant women, due to his past actions and statements.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

However, in a letter dated 19 July 2024, Ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou clarified that Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, will not be performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Instead, the embassy stated that his performance is scheduled for the Africa Fan Zone 'Station Afrique' on 9 August 2024, an independent cultural event coinciding with the Olympics.

